Westmont College Recruits New IT Administrator

By Scott Craig | October 6, 2008 | 4:37 p.m.

As new vice president of institutional technology and CIO, Reed Sheard has been appointed to oversee Westmont College’s information systems, effective Oct. 1.

Article Image
Reed Sheard
He comes from Spring Arbor University in Michigan, where he served as vice president for technology services for five years.

“As the college’s reliance on technology increases, it’s critical to have someone with Reed’s knowledge and experience who will work to improve the effectiveness of technology for our students, faculty, staff and alumni,” President Gayle Beebe said.

At Spring Arbor, Sheard oversaw the development of a private, statewide network covering more than 1,800 miles and servicing 14 regional sites as well as the main campus. He was also instrumental in developing and overseeing Spring Arbor University online, which has grown from 19 students earning degrees over the Internet to 400.

Previously, Sheard worked as regional vice president for Informix Software Inc. and as a national account manager for Apple.

“I’m excited about the incredible privilege of working at one of the finest Christian colleges in the country,” Sheard says. “I have long-respected Westmont for its ability to produce truly capable graduates who responsibly live out their Christian commitment. The creation of the vice president position represents Westmont’s recognition of the growing importance of technology within higher education.”

Sheard’s wife, Susie, and their two sons, Ben and Cooper, will move to Santa Barbara in January. Susie is a native of Santa Barbara who graduated from San Marcos High School and UCSB.

Scott Craig is Westmont College's media relations manager.

 
