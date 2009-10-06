Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:49 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Campaign for UC Santa Barbara Raises $544 Million

More than $40 million in private gifts was received in 2008-09

By UCSB | October 6, 2009 | 3:52 p.m.

The Campaign for UC Santa Barbara so far has generated $544 million in private giving for priority projects and initiatives to ensure UCSB’s excellence for future generations.

Of that total, UCSB received $40.6 million in gifts and pledges from alumni, parents and friends in 2008-09 for teaching, research and innovative academic programs. Amid the global economic downturn, contributions to the campus were down sharply from the record $81.4 million of the previous year. However, the funds raised exceeded earlier projections. The campus received 17,525 gifts, a substantial increase over 2007-08.

“UC Santa Barbara’s accomplishments are strengthened immeasurably by philanthropic gifts,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “We are sincerely grateful to our devoted alumni, parents, friends and supporters for their steadfast generosity and inspirational commitment to the future excellence of the campus, especially in these challenging times.”

UCSB’s endowment — now estimated at more than $154 million — has grown $79 million since the Campaign for UC Santa Barbara began in 2000. A total of 57 new endowed professorships have been established to advance teaching and research, and 139 new fellowships have been created to attract and support outstanding graduate students.

“UC Santa Barbara received 1,100 more gifts this year than in our prior record year in spite of the significant downturn in the global economy,” said Gary Greinke, associate vice chancellor for development. “This generosity helped sustain the campus and reflects the strong loyalty to our mission by alumni, parents and friends.”

During 2008-09, philanthropic gifts and grants to UCSB for instruction, student support, research and academic programs totaled more than $33 million and were distributed across the disciplines.

Emmy Award-winning TV producer Marcy Carsey, a parent of two UCSB graduates and a trustee of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation, made an additional $1 million gift for programming at the Pollock Theater in the Carsey-Wolf Center for Film, Television and New Media, which is named for her. Carsey is an honorary alumna of the campus.

Three endowed chairs were established by UCSB alumni last year with gifts totaling nearly $2.4 million. They are the Susan F. Gurley Chair in Theoretical Biology in the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, the Glen and Susanne Culler Chair in Computer Science, and the Doluca Family Chair in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Corporate and foundation support for the campus amounted to more than $26 million. Among the largest gifts were $2.4 million from the Rainbow Optoelectronics Material Shanghai Company to become an industrial partner with the Solid State Lighting and Energy Center, and $2.2 million from the J. E. & Lillian Byrne Tipton Foundation for the Sedgwick Reserve. Sedgwick is part of the University of California’s Natural Reserve System.

In addition, the Hellman Family Foundation made a $1 million gift to renew and expand its support of research by promising assistant professors across the disciplines who “show capacity for great distinction.” The Hellman Fellows program was established in 2008 with a $250,000 gift from the foundation.

The Foundation for Research and Development in the Middle East also made a $1 million gift for research at the Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies focusing on climate change threats to human security and democracy.

Unrestricted gifts, which help create exceptional educational opportunities for students, amounted to nearly $1.8 million.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 