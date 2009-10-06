Ordinance Committee Discusses Ban on Marijuana Dispensaries

Members also consider enacting a stricter age limit and a citywide cap on the number of facilities

Discussions and progress during city Ordinance Committee meetings have been leading to the ultimate question: Should Santa Barbara have medical marijuana dispensaries?

The city clearly thought so when its ordinance was adopted, but committee members brought the issue up for discussion Tuesday and put it to the City Council for consideration.

Councilman Dale Francisco asked that the city address issues of following a retail/dispensary model vs. a collective model, in addition to working on revisions to the ordinance.

Public comment on the issue has been far more than expected, he said, and some of the committee’s discoveries and new information should be shared with the City Council.

Many residents are concerned with a pending application of The Farmacy, which would reside in commercial space on the first floor of Paseo Chapala.

Councilman Grant House on Tuesday proposed banning dispensaries in existing mixed-use buildings — as residents had an expectation when they moved in — but allow them for future projects.

“We just want future residents of that environment to have a heads-up,” he said. The issue of notification could be handled privately through landlords, he said.

City attorney Stephen Wiley said there can be separate zoning restrictions for existing and future buildings. Overall, the committee has to consider what is appropriate and what is fair, he said.

Two sets of rights are in conflict — the applicants and current residents, Francisco said.

House also proposed a stricter age limit. Under the ordinance now, people younger than age 18 must be accompanied by a guardian to enter dispensaries, and House and Francisco proposed raising the limit to age 21.

Committee chairman and Councilman Das Williams took issue with the higher limit, saying it would give an incentive to reselling.

Restricting entry to those younger than 21 most likely would be illegal, and no other jurisdiction has done so, Wiley said. “We’ve never seen this attempted, and that’s probably for a good reason,” he said.

The biggest concern with an age limit stemmed from the underage and illegal use of marijuana, especially reselling, among local high school students.

Discussion of a citywide cap continued from the Sept. 29 meeting. In response to citizen concerns over a concentration of dispensaries in certain areas, such as the East Side and upper State Street, the committee supported a cap by region of the city.

Williams proposed a cap of seven, with one per specified area. His examples were upper State Street, the De la Vina corridor, the West Side, the East Side, the Milpas Street corridor and the Mesa.

Francisco insisted four would be a more appropriate number, but conceded that seven would be an improvement to the city’s current situation, at twice that number.

Concern over a lower cap is entrenching already-approved dispensaries, which would fill the quota without giving any of those in the process a chance. If a cap is instated, existing dispensaries that go above the quota could be allowed a short period to close or relocate, representatives of the dispensaries said.

Discussions will continue, with another meeting likely to be held in the next two weeks. The committee didn’t have time Tuesday to consider adding the area around Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital or Coast Village Road to the list of allowable areas for dispensaries.

JoAnna LaForce, owner of The Farmacy, said she has put a lot of money and effort into making the dispensary a reality, she said. A retroactive ban on The Farmacy’s location would put it out of business with limited options of finding an alternate location. “Where do we go from here?” she asked.

Her case, and that of the other pending dispensaries, served as a reminder for the committee Tuesday that it’s a time-sensitive issue.

As the meetings progress, applications are going through the planning process and receiving approval, even though some of them — or all of them — could be deemed illegal by the time the committee reaches a conclusion.

