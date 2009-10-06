Paul Mann: West Beach Music & Arts Festival, Day 3

Three was the lucky number for Santa Barbara’s West Beach Music & Arts Festival as day three of the third annual festival produced its first sold-out crowd ever. By early afternoon, a line of single-day fans snaked several blocks down the beach, almost to the Santa Barbara Pier. An expedited entry line was available for holders of three-day passes, making three a lucky number for us, too.

As I made my way inside, I joined thousands of young music fans who had filled the venue. A family crowd had gathered around the children’s Sandbox stage. Jambo, in keeping with the theme of the day, is a Los Angeles-based roots reggae band specializing in children’s songs. They had the crowd swaying and singing to the beat. Most of the bands on Sunday played some sort of hybrid reggae, beach-oriented music, making it the least diverse day of the festival — but judging from the sold-out crowd of 14,000 music fans, it’s what everyone wanted to hear.

I headed across the venue to the main stage just in time to catch local reggae quartet Rebelution. The band was one of the big surprises of the day for me, simply because I had no idea it had morphed into a hit-making powerhouse of reggae that had the massive crowd in a singing and dancing frenzy throughout the set. Fans were clad in their sexiest beach garb as the hot afternoon sun set the mood. The beer bars were packed, and a pure party atmosphere prevailed.

I took a short people-watching and beer break under an umbrella in the beer bar in front of the Bashment stage, until a surge of people rushed over for the opening of a set by surf reggae band Dirty Heads, from Huntington Beach.

The energetic young band has collaborated with an amazing group of music icons in their short career. Their first album, “Any Port In A Storm” released in 2008, boasted a team of Sugar Ray’s producers and Beastie Boys sound engineer. The album featured a guest appearance by Billy Preston, “The Fifth Beatle.” The final recordings of the iconic keyboard player can be heard on three of the album’s tracks. Other special guest appearances on the recording included drummer Josh Freese (A Perfect Circle, Sting, The Vandals) and percussionist Alex Acuna, who has played with a long list of musical icons, including Peter Gabriel and Johnny Clegg. Lead singer Jared Watson waded into the crowd, whipping up a moshing frenzy of fans.

I rushed back to the main stage to catch for what many fans of the festival considered the highlight of the event, an explosive set by Hawaiian reggae fusion band Pepper. Looking and sounding a lot like The Clash, the military-clad trio laid assault to the reggae genre, fusing frenetic, rap, rock and ska sounds and morphing it into their own characteristic band of party music. Fans sang and danced along to the band’s every move. Mosh pits exploded in front of the stage. Soon, a large cloud of sandy dust and smoke hovered over the audience. The band played a long, strong set that left many fans exhausted.

For a change of pace, I headed to the Oasis tent to get out of the sun and have a beer. Latin DJ Sparx was laying down an intense electronic set and collaborating with his sometimes partner Rico de Largo on trumpet. Together, they throw down a unique Latin electronic beat that has earned them a strong nightclub fan base.

Then, it was back to the Bashment stage for a set by Soja as the warm afternoon began to turn into a cool evening. The Washington, D.C.-based band is a reggae jam band powerhouse that has been together for more than a decade. The group launched into some rich reggae-tinged trance jams that had the fans gyrating wildly, even after a long day of music and partying.

After that, I shot over to the food vendors to sample yummy treats and take in a bit of hip-hop artist Sabatage with Mackle. The Isla Vista rapper has a hit song on YouTube called “Sorority Chick.”

Then it was back to the main stage for headliners Slightly Stoopid. Much like Pepper, this reggae-rooted band borrows from many genres to create their own sound. (Click here to read my review of the band’s performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl this summer). The band played a strong, extended set to an appreciative crowd to close out the main stage on the final night of the festival.

As I wandered toward the exit, I made one last stop at the Oasis tent to catch a frenzied DJ exchange between mix masters Pat Swayzak and Matty Matt Moore. They are well-known in local nightclubs as well as clubs in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The veteran DJs faced off in an electronic jam war, amid bikini-clad girls in hoola hoops, and had a large crowd dancing until the final minutes of the festival.

This year’s West Beach festival was deemed a huge success by most any measurements, and except for a few grumpy old residents in Montecito whining about sound levels, it received an enthusiastic thumbs-up from most of those involved. Let’s hope the great musical event is here to stay on the sunny beaches of Santa Barbara.

