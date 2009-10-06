Santa Barbara County Receives First Shipment of H1N1 Vaccines

Tuesday marked Santa Barbara County’s first arrival of H1N1 vaccinations, and health officials briefed the Board of Supervisors and the public on their strategy to keep residents as healthy as possible this year.

The county Public Health Department is launching a massive community outreach program with the central focus on prevention, particularly vaccinations.

Santa Barbara County recorded its first H1N1-related death when a female adolescent, with underlying medical conditions, died Saturday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Before beginning Tuesday’s presentation, Michelle Mickiewicz, the department’s interim director, extended condolences to the girl’s family.

“It underscores the importance of our efforts to respond to it and prepare for the flu,” she said.

Generally, the illness is typical of most influenza, but it’s novel because few people younger than 40 have exposure to this type of virus, putting them at risk for infection.

“What we expect with this illness is that thousands and thousands of county residents under age 40 will become infected this season,” said Dr. Peter Hasler, medical director and interim health officer.

Two groups emerge when looking at the effects of the virus.

The first, Hasler said, represents the vast majority of people, who are healthy. People in the second category who are at a higher risk of complications include pregnant women, infants up to 6 months of age and children up to age 2. Any child or adult who has a condition that compromises lung function, such as asthma, their immune system or any condition that makes them medically fragile also is at risk.

Residents in a high-risk group are encouraged to contact their primary providers about getting the vaccination, Mickiewicz said.

Most people who contract the illness are healthy and will recover in five to seven days without any complications, Hasler said, and with the number of people likely to be infected, few are expected to suffer serious complications.

Hasler said the flu is present in the county and that one middle school had reported 18 percent absentee rates among students, compared with a typical 4 percent to 5 percent. The flu also has been reported at several universities, and Hasler said the wave of illness could hit before the population is adequately immunized.

Prevention is the key to limiting the spread of the illness. Otherwise, “what could potentially be a fairly mild flu season could turn into one that’s quite severe.”

As with normal influenza, self-care, avoiding sick people and vaccination are steps people can easily do to limit the spread of the virus.

“Vaccination is our most powerful tool of prevention,” Hasler said, although treatment doesn’t vary, whether a person comes down with H1N1 or normal flu.

The first doses of the vaccine arrived Tuesday at pediatrician and public health offices and community health clinics, and the first round of children were given doses Tuesday afternoon. The initial shipment is only 4,500 doses and will be provided only for healthy children ages 2 to 18.

The injectable vaccinations should arrive near the end of the month, Hasler said. In a normal year, the health department holds about 10 clinics for seasonal flu; this year, the department is gearing up for 60 clinics.

“We will be in every community in the county, every week, if not multiple times per week in order to provide access to immunizations,” he said. Hasler estimated that by December, the department will have given out 40,000 doses of the vaccine.

About $400,000 worth of funding from the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been received, and officials at the health department recently learned they would be getting $727,000 for vaccine implementation from the CDC as well.

Locations throughout the county will host clinics. Click here for more information. Residents seeking information on symptoms should call the county’s flu information line at 888.722.6358.

Educating school principals and administrators also has been a priority for the county.

The county has contacted more than 155 preschools, communicating with workers about the specifics about the illness, said Nancy Lapolla, director of the Emergency Services Agency.

“Public information is critical,” she said, holding up a brochure on H1N1 in Spanish and English. A link called “Does My Child Have the Flu?” is an interactive tool available on the county’s Web site.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at