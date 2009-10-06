Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Project Selected as Green Success Story

Victoria Garden Mews is a multifamily residential development by Allen Associates and Thompson Naylor Architects

By Karen Feeney | October 6, 2009 | 7:52 p.m.

Victoria Garden Mews, submitted by Allen Associates and Thompson Naylor Architects, both of Santa Barbara, has been selected from among 2,500 nominated projects as a Green Success Story for Southwest Real Estate & Construction Review’s Green Building of America Award Program. 

The four-unit, multifamily residential project, under construction in downtown Santa Barbara, has been submitted for preliminary platinum certification through the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) for Homes program.

Initial evaluation of the project’s LEED checklist indicates that Victoria Garden Mews could earn the highest number of points when compared with all other LEED for Homes projects certified to date.

“As a longtime builder and one of the future residents of this project, I have never felt more like an eco-pioneer. Building a small community on an infill site is allowing us to take a giant step closer to our goal of living a fully sustainable life,” said Dennis Allen of Allen Associates. “The project will be almost carbon neutral as a result of generating 100 percent of our electricity from the sun. Hydraulic car lifts reduce the impact of automobiles, both on the property and in the community. Minimizing the pressure of cars together with compact living arrangements allows for increased density while permitting us to provide more nature in this downtown neighborhood.”

Dennis Thompson and Susette Naylor of Thompson Naylor Architects added: “We are proud to be the architects for such an innovative green infill project. This was a real team effort between the owners, the builder and us. Victoria Mews brings together ecological elements that we have been working on for years, plus some new ones.”

Each Green Building of America Success Story project is highlighted in a case study that intertwines the words of the project’s owner/developer, consultants, architects and contractors to explain how the teams worked together to design and build one of the region’s most important, innovative or unique new or renovated sustainable facilities.

Regional editions, both in print and online, provide inside information about the most referred and qualified firms, team members and products that are being utilized for the most important sustainable projects within a specific area of the country.

The Real Estate & Construction Review has been published by Construction Communications since 1999. Each edition also will be available in flip-book format online.

— Karen Feeney is a green resources manager for Allen Associates of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 