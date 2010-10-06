Animal Services Reduces Adoption Fees for October

Residents are urged to 'fall' into a local shelter to find a 'fur-ever friend'

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has been bursting at the seams in all three of its shelters for most of 2010.

Now, it’s urging Santa Barbara County residents to “fall” into their local animal shelter to meet their fur-ever friend. In addition to October being National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Santa Barbara County Services is offering reduced adoption fees on all animals.

This year, Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters have seen high numbers of animals entering its shelters, with new animals coming in daily. For October, the following discounts will be in place:

» Dog adoptions will be reduced by $20.

» Cat adoptions will be reduced by $10.

» Rabbit adoptions will be reduced by $5.

This October, residents can adopt a wonderful companion animal that has been spayed or neutered and is up to date with all vaccines and receive a lifetime of unconditional love. There are nearly 1,000 animals in the county’s care.

“Our staff and volunteers work very hard to find loving homes for our animals,” said Jan Glick, director of Animal Services. “With the holidays quickly approaching, it is even more important that we are able to get animals into forever homes, and we hope offering an adoption discount with help us accomplish that.”

The county’s three animal shelters are at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta, 1501 W. Central Ave. in Lompoc and 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.