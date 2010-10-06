Carpinteria Man Arrested in Molestation of Young Girls

Detectives say the suspect was known to the family of the victims, ages 4 and 6

A Carpinteria man has been arrested as a suspect in the molestation of two young girls.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department patrol deputies in Carpinteria were informed last week that a man had inappropriately touched and kissed the girls, ages 4 and 6, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Detectives launched an investigation and later arrested 56-year-old Juan John “Rocky” Ramirez.

Ramirez was taken into custody at his home in Carpinteria on Tuesday morning and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony child molestation. Bail was set at $250,000.

Sugars said the suspect was known to the victim’s family. Additional details of the case have not been released because of the nature of the crime and the ages of the victims.

