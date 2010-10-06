Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:11 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Chambers of Commerce Alliance Opposes Proposition 19

Individual chambers of commerce also are against the pot legalization measure

By Brendan Huffman | October 6, 2010 | 1:59 p.m.

The Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties has announced its opposition to Proposition 19, an initiative on the Nov. 2 ballot that seeks to legalize various uses of marijuana and allow for government regulation and taxation of cannabis.

“While many business leaders are willing to have a serious discussion about the legalization of marijuana, Prop. 19 is not the appropriate vehicle,” Chamber Alliance President Kristen Amyx said. “Marijuana is still a controlled substance under federal law, and it is unfair to put our law enforcement in a political tug-of-war between conflicting laws. Furthermore, Prop. 19 would put employers in a predicament of accommodating employees who want to smoke pot on the job for ‘medicinal’ purposes.”

Other business leaders have raised concerns about the ability to control and tax a market that is already an established cash-crop.

In addition to the California Chamber of Commerce, some local chambers also are opposing Proposition 19, including Oxnard, Carpinteria Valley and Moorpark.

The Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties serves as a useful resource and effective advocacy partner for regional chambers that are interested in strengthening the business climate through better policy making.

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties.

 
