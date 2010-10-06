Lois Capps Proudly Runs on Her Record, and Congress’ Accomplishments

Rep. Lois Capps has served six terms in Congress since winning a special election to succeed her late husband, Rep. Walter Capps, who died in office in 1997.

Capps has co-sponsored bills on health care, energy and environmental policies, and serves on various committees.

She was unopposed in the Democratic Party primary in June and lists her major issues as economic recovery, education, energy and environment, health-care reform, housing, immigration, LGBT, Social Security, telecommunications and Wall Street reform.

Capps declined to speak directly with Noozhawk for this article, but her campaign manager, Ashley Schapitl, sent prepared statements in an e-mail.

Restarting the economy and bringing down the country’s deficit are the biggest issues, she wrote. She’s also chiefly concerned with reforming immigration and the No Child Left Behind Act and passing global-warming legislation.

Of her voting record, she’s most proud of the health-care reform legislation, the new GI Bill that grants four-year university tuition to Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans, the Credit-Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which, she wrote, would “reign in Wall Street banks and end taxpayer bailouts of these institutions.”

Capps’ record also includes support for the $862 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, also known as the stimulus bill, and the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008, also known as the bank bailout bill, which created the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).

When asked how she keeps in touch with constituents while spending so much time in Washington, the former school nurse said she sends out newsletters, responds to mail and phone calls, holds telephone town halls and talks to local media in her district.

Additional Resources

» Click here for Lois Capps’ Noozhawk Q&A

» Click here for Capps’ campaign Web site

» Click here for Capps’ voting record in Congress

» Click here for Capps’ record of legislation she’s sponsored or co-sponsored

» John Hager Touts Independence, and a Laser Focus on Debt, Congressional Priorities

» Darrell Stafford Assails Out-of-Touch Congress, Runaway Deficit

» Tom Watson Says Government Spending Is Nation’s Biggest Concern, Threat

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.