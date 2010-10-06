Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Political Newcomers Step Up to Challenge Lois Capps in 23rd District

John Hager, Darrell Stafford and Tom Watson look to unseat the six-term congresswoman

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 6, 2010 | 10:30 p.m.

Three candidates are challenging Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, in the Nov. 2 election to represent the 23rd Congressional District, which stretches from Oxnard in Ventura County north to the Monterey County-San Luis Obispo County line.

Historically Democratic, the district has re-elected Capps five times since she won a special election to succeed her late husband, Rep. Walter Capps, who died in office in 1997.

Capps’ three opponents are all newcomers to politics. They include John Hager, an independent who works at his Santa Barbara law firm; Libertarian candidate Darrell Stafford, a retired finance director from Arroyo Grande; and Republican Tom Watson, a South Coast technology entrepreneur who lives in Summerland.

Absentee ballots already have been sent to tens of thousands of voters in Santa Barbara County, and residents have until Oct. 18 to register to vote in this election.

Noozhawk caught up with each of the candidates to discuss their campaigns, their plans and their solutions. Their features and their candidate Q&As are published below. As is Noozhawk’s custom, the interviews are presented in alphabetical order by last name.

» Click here for Lois Capps’ profile, and click here for Capps’ Noozhawk Q&A.

» Click here for John Hager’s profile, and click here for Hager’s Noozhawk Q&A.

» Click here for Darrell Stafford’s profile, and click here for Stafford’s Noozhawk Q&A.

» Click here for Tom Watson’s profile, and click here for Watson’s Noozhawk Q&A.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 