Darrell Stafford Assails Out-of-Touch Congress, Runaway Deficit

Darrell Stafford, a retired finance director, sees himself as a man without a party.

Although he’s on the Libertarian ticket to challenge Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, for the 23rd Congressional District seat, he did so in hopes of some organized support that never really came through.

Stafford considers himself an American, not necessarily a Libertarian, and says he wants to truly represent the people of the district — a job he thinks has been unfulfilled thus far. A self-proclaimed finance guy, his background is in accounting, auditing, health care and real estate. He has managed political campaigns, as well, and would have for this election had he found a candidate he could back.

When interviewed by Noozhawk, he said the issue of accountability is at the crux of the country’s problems.

“The system of electing candidates is our weakness,” he said. “To do the same thing over and over again and fail, which is what we do, doesn’t make sense.”

Stafford has developed a contract for Congress, in which elected officials put into writing what they’re promising and include penalties for noncompliance. Regardless of whether he is elected, he wants to get the message out that representatives need to start being just that, and vote for their constituents rather than themselves.

“As Americans, I’m amazed that we require employment contracts and written agreements, yet we elect candidates for what they say and they never follow through on it,” he said.

Constituent opinion would be a lot easier to gather if Congress upgraded to the 21st century, he said. With the technology available today, there’s no reason for people to all travel to Washington, D.C., and representatives could make themselves available more than just the month before an election, he said.

Campaign finance could use some reforms as well, since it’s all but accepted that the big money buys elections, he said. He feels that, if every person in the district knew him and what he stood for, there’s no way he could lose.

“There’s too much of Congress telling us what we’re supposed to do and then not living with it (themselves),” he said.

Stafford said his finance background would help with the deficit problem, as the federal government is out of control and dysfunctional. An issue that hasn’t really been addressed at the congressional level is what he calls “corporate incest,” with high-level executives exchanging positions on boards with their friends, which leads to the huge increases in corporate pay. With regulation, the fiduciary duty of the boards can be enforced, but no one is holding their feet to the fire, Stafford said.

“It’s too dangerous to touch,” he laughed. “That’s where all the contributions come from, for goodness sakes.”

Additional Resources

» Click here for Darrell Stafford’s Noozhawk Q&A

» Click here for Stafford’s campaign Web site

» Lois Capps Proudly Runs on Her Record, and Congress’ Accomplishments

» John Hager Touts Independence, and a Laser Focus on Debt, Congressional Priorities

» Tom Watson Says Government Spending Is Nation’s Biggest Concern, Threat

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.