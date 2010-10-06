Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Ensemble Theatre Opens with ‘Housewives of Mannheim’

Alan Brody's new play will be performed through October in the Alhecama Theatre

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 6, 2010 | 8:30 p.m.

Pheonix Vaughn and Corey Tazmania star in the Ensemble Theatre Co.'s The Housewives of Mannheim.
Pheonix Vaughn and Corey Tazmania star in the Ensemble Theatre Co.‘s The Housewives of Mannheim. (New Jersey Repertory Co. photo)

The Ensemble Theatre Co. starts it 2010-11 season with the West Coast premiere of Alan Brody’s new play, The Housewives of Mannheim, starring — or, rather, since the ensemble takes its name seriously, with — Pheonix Vaughn, Corey Tazmania, Wendy Peace and Natalie Mosco.

Billed as “a memory play set in Brooklyn during the Second World War,” Housewives is directed by SuzAnne Barabas, the artist who directed the world premiere at the New Jersey Repertory Co. It will play Oct. 7-31 at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Set in the kitchen of a Brooklyn brownstone in 1944, Housewives tells the story of three young married women coping with the disruptions of wartime and raising their young children while their husbands are at war.

Sophie, a beautiful and sophisticated Jewish Austrian émigré, moves into their building, becomes their friend and ultimately presents them with a challenge for which their uncomplicated, circumscribed lives have not prepared them. The Housewives of Mannheim is presented as a comedy, but one can scarcely forget how often such stories turn out tragically. Self-discovery can cut either way.

In the otherwise flawed film of Nicholas and Alexandra, there was a splendid scene inside the Tsarist General Staff headquarters as the mobilization order was given that launched World War I. As the generals and colonels are dancing jigs, slapping one another on the back and generally whooping it up at the outbreak of a shooting war, the one civilian minister present looks around with a glum face and says, “Which of us will still be in this room when this war ends?” (The short answer is none.)

War brings changes on every level of society. It is a major reshuffling of the pack. Ironically, though, it is men who are supposed to favor war, and it is usually women who benefit from the changes it brings — changes such as those we shall witness in The Housewives of Mannheim.

The Housewives of Mannheim plays at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays. For tickets, call the box office at 805.965.5400 or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 