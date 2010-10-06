Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:18 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Couple Give $1 Million to Westmont Campaign

Harold and Annette Simmons contribute to the college's $102 million goal

By Scott Craig | October 6, 2010 | 7:02 p.m.

Montecito neighbors Harold and Annette Simmons, whose primary residence is in Dallas, Texas, have given $1 million to “Bright Hope for Tomorrow,” Westmont College’s campaign that provides funding for the Adams Center for the Visual Arts, Winter Hall for Science and Mathematics, athletic fields, a new observatory and improvements required under the master plan.

Harold and Annette Simmons
Harold and Annette Simmons

“Westmont is a wonderful asset to our community, and the college does an excellent job preparing students to make a positive difference in the world,” the Simmonses said.

In 2007, the Simmonses gave $1 million toward funding the R. Anthony Askew Chair in Art and for student scholarships.

“Pam and I are delighted to know Harold and Annette Simmons,” President Gayle Beebe said. “We forged a special bond during the Tea Fire and remain so grateful for their presence in our community. They are two of the most gracious people you could ever meet and have done so much to advance the mission of Westmont. We are deeply grateful for their generosity.”

Momentum continues to build for the Bright Hope for Tomorrow campaign, which Westmont launched in April with an inspiring evening in Santa Barbara and the announcement of a $5 million pledge from Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree. Since April, Westmont has raised $8 million and gained many new donors to the campaign. To date, the college has completed $70 million of the $102 million goal.

Harold Simmons, one of the few self-made American billionaires, is the middle son of rural schoolteachers. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1952 with a master’s degree in economics and a Phi Beta Kappa key. He has prospered as a financier and now controls numerous companies, including five corporations listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Annette Simmons, born in Tyler, Texas, is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a degree in education. The Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education Building was recently completed at SMU. Simmons is on the boards of the Dallas Women’s Foundation, Parkland Health & Hospital System, Baylor Hospital and the Crystal Charity Ball, which benefits children and many other organizations in the Dallas area.

The Simmonses’ recent philanthropic gifts have benefited the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, the Dallas Zoo, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Mercy Ships, Buckner Orphanage and many charities in the Santa Barbara area since they purchased their home here in 1982.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 