Montecito Couple Give $1 Million to Westmont Campaign

Montecito neighbors Harold and Annette Simmons, whose primary residence is in Dallas, Texas, have given $1 million to “Bright Hope for Tomorrow,” Westmont College’s campaign that provides funding for the Adams Center for the Visual Arts, Winter Hall for Science and Mathematics, athletic fields, a new observatory and improvements required under the master plan.

“Westmont is a wonderful asset to our community, and the college does an excellent job preparing students to make a positive difference in the world,” the Simmonses said.

In 2007, the Simmonses gave $1 million toward funding the R. Anthony Askew Chair in Art and for student scholarships.

“Pam and I are delighted to know Harold and Annette Simmons,” President Gayle Beebe said. “We forged a special bond during the Tea Fire and remain so grateful for their presence in our community. They are two of the most gracious people you could ever meet and have done so much to advance the mission of Westmont. We are deeply grateful for their generosity.”

Momentum continues to build for the Bright Hope for Tomorrow campaign, which Westmont launched in April with an inspiring evening in Santa Barbara and the announcement of a $5 million pledge from Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree. Since April, Westmont has raised $8 million and gained many new donors to the campaign. To date, the college has completed $70 million of the $102 million goal.

Harold Simmons, one of the few self-made American billionaires, is the middle son of rural schoolteachers. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1952 with a master’s degree in economics and a Phi Beta Kappa key. He has prospered as a financier and now controls numerous companies, including five corporations listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Annette Simmons, born in Tyler, Texas, is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a degree in education. The Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education Building was recently completed at SMU. Simmons is on the boards of the Dallas Women’s Foundation, Parkland Health & Hospital System, Baylor Hospital and the Crystal Charity Ball, which benefits children and many other organizations in the Dallas area.

The Simmonses’ recent philanthropic gifts have benefited the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, the Dallas Zoo, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Mercy Ships, Buckner Orphanage and many charities in the Santa Barbara area since they purchased their home here in 1982.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.