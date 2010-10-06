Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:26 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Union School Board Candidate Ted Urschel Announces Endorsements

He has garnered the support of 15 current and former board members

By Ted Urschel | October 6, 2010 | 1:54 p.m.

Edward “Ted” Urschel, a candidate for the Montecito Union school board, announced Wednesday the endorsement of Ted Swift, bringing the total number of endorsements from current and former board members of Montecito Union to 15.

“I am very proud to have the support of so many people who have served the community of Montecito as board members at Montecito Union,” Urschel said. “I strongly support the school’s new superintendent, and I am committed to bringing stability and fiscal responsibility to the board.”

Other current and former Montecito Union board members who have endorsed Urschel are Karen Anderson, Darlene Bierig, C. Michael Cooney, Jim Cote, Sunny Crandell, Michael Ditmore, Sally Kinsell, Bob Kupiec, Bob Nagy, Gail McMahon Persoon, Craig Price, Carissa Smith, Julia Springer and Phil Wilcox.

Urschel grew up in Montecito and attended Montecito Union School. His daughter attended Montecito Union from kindergarten through sixth grade, and his son is in fourth grade there.

Click here for Urschel's campaign Web site.

 
