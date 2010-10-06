Philanthropic Donations Reach $44.5 Million at UCSB

As UCSB grappled with huge reductions in state funding during 2009-10, alumni, parents and friends responded with overwhelming generosity, contributing $44.5 million for scholarships, teaching, research and academic programs, an increase of nearly $4 million over the previous year.

Thus far, the multiyear Campaign for UC Santa Barbara has generated nearly $590 million for priority projects and initiatives that will help ensure the campus’ excellence for future generations.

“UCSB is gratified by the resounding generosity and the shared vision of our dedicated alumni and friends, particularly in these challenging times,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “Their extraordinary commitment and support for the university will provide much-needed financial support for students, teaching and research, and help ensure that UCSB does not compromise its commitment to innovation, access and excellence.”

By the end of the fiscal year on June 30, the campus had received a record 18,023 gifts. Contributions and grants from individuals, foundations and corporations were distributed across the disciplines with a substantial increase in support for students, instruction and academic programs.

To help students counteract the rising cost of a University of California education, donations for scholarships and fellowships increased nearly 50 percent to more than $5 million. The recent gifts to the campus will advance “Project You Can,” a UC systemwide effort to raise $1 billion for student support over the next four years. These gifts will assist in efforts to keep UC both accessible and affordable.

A number of benefactors made permanent investments in UCSB’s future in the form of endowments amounting to more than $10 million, up from $5.5 million the previous year. Investment income generated by endowments provides ongoing funding for specific purposes designated by donors.

Major student endowment gifts included a scholarship bequest of $757,000, established in memory of UCSB alumnus Kevin Christensen; and $500,000 from longtime campus benefactor Sara Miller McCune for the intern and public service program that will carry her name at the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life.

In addition, the Simons Foundation provided nearly $600,000 for postdoctoral fellowships in theoretical physics; and singer and songwriter Jack Johnson and his wife, Kim, both UCSB graduates, gave $50,000 to support students with serious medical conditions through the Disabled Students Program.

Three new endowed chairs were established last year by alumni and friends to support teaching and research with gifts totaling more than $2 million. They are the Glen and Susanne Culler Chair in Computer Science; the Jack and Laura Dangermond Chair in Geography; and the Wayne Rosing, Simon and Diana Raab Chair in Theoretical Astrophysics in the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics. The Kavli Foundation matched the gifts for the KITP professorship, donating $1 million to the general endowment of the internationally renowned research institute.

Since the campaign began in 2000, 59 endowed chairs have been established, bringing the campus total to 83. Similarly, 149 new fellowships have been created to attract and support outstanding graduate students.

Philanthropic contributions to academic departments also increased significantly, up from $15 million to more than $19 million. Instructional support was up more than 25 percent to $812,000. Unrestricted gifts, which help create special opportunities for students, also reached $2.2 million.

Other major gifts included $1.5 million from SAGE Publications Inc. to renew its support for the SAGE Center for the Study of the Mind; $500,000 from UC Santa Barbara Foundation trustee Richard Auhll for the College of Engineering; and $317,000 from Harry Lucas for the Center for Mathematical Inquiry. Also, the MFI Foundation gave $150,000 for the construction of a new scoreboard with enhanced video capabilities at Harder Stadium, in preparation for the 2010 College Cup, the NCAA men’s soccer championship, to be hosted by UCSB in December.

“UC Santa Barbara parents, alumni, trustees and friends generously responded to support campus programs, resulting in a 10 percent increase in philanthropic support this past year,” said Gary Greinke, UCSB associate vice chancellor for development.