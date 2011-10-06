Musicians United to Battle Cancer to Perform Benefit Concert for Local Surfer Thom Olson

Saturday's all-day event at the Libbey Bowl will feature many genres of music from well-known local groups

Surfers from all over the Tri-Counties will gather from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai for Musicians United to Battle Cancer’s Hope & Healing Benefit Concert for Thom Olson, a young father, husband and well-known local surfer who is battling cancer.

Many veteran surfers in the area no doubt will be familiar with his name from the Olsen Coffee House that his mom founded near the beach in Oxnard Shores.

The concert, featuring many genres of music, will include well-known local groups such as Ska Daddyz, Raging Arb & The Redheads and headliner Timmy Curran. There also may be special guests from the California surfing music world.

The all-day event will also include food, beer, wine, an art show, raffles and family fun events. Beautiful weather is in the forecast.

Tickets are $15 for a full day of music. Click here for tickets and information.

