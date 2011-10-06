Six Suspects Arrested in Drug Investigations in North, South County

After a two-month investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department narcotics detectives arrested a Santa Barbara resident on Wednesday suspected of dealing methamphetamine and cocaine in South Santa Barbara County.

Detectives served a search warrant Wednesday at a residence in the 600 block of Sola Street in Santa Barbara.

During the service of the search warrant, 39-year-old Pedro Bailon Nava was contacted inside the residence. An additional subject, 31-year-old Jaime Barreto Hernandez was contacted as he left the residence.

Inside the residence, narcotics detectives found about one ounce of “ice” methamphetamine packaged for sales and one ounce of cocaine, scales, packaging materials and other items indicative of narcotics sales. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $5,600.

Additionally, more than $2,000 in cash was seized from Nava pursuant to state asset forfeiture laws.

Nava was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail because of an immigration hold and on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales and possession of cocaine for sales.

Hernandez was booked into jail without bail because of an immigration hold on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also on Wednesday, after a two-month investigation, narcotics detectives assisted by the Lompoc Police Department and the Santa Maria Police Department arrested numerous suspects in North County on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine.

Detectives served search warrants at multiple locations within the city of Lompoc, including the 700 block of East Ocean Avenue and the 400 block of North B Street. Two of the main suspects were contacted during a traffic stop and allegedly found to be in possession of five ounces of “ice” methamphetamine packaged for sales. The street value of the drugs was valued at $14,000.

The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Santana Lopez and 25-year-old Jorge Tafoya. Two children, ages 8 and 2, were also found inside the vehicle. They were later released to family members.

Detectives located additional methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at both locations in Lompoc.

A wanted parolee, 30-year-old Eugene Lopez, was arrested after allegedly attempting to flush contraband down the toilet at a residence in the 700 block of East Ocean. A small marijuana grow operation accessible to four children was also located at the residence in the 400 block of North B Street.

The suspect at that location, 34-year-old Manuel Bazaldua, reportedly was found to be attempting to flush marijuana plants when contacted.

Charges of marijuana cultivation and child endangerment will be submitted to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Tafoya and Santana Lopez were booked into the Lompoc City Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales and transportation of methamphetamine for sales. Bail was set at $30,000. Eugene Lopez was booked into the Lompoc City Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole, without bail.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.