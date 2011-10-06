Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:25 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation Welcomes New Trustees

Lynda Nahra, Jean Blois and Joanne Funari have been elected to the volunteer board

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | October 6, 2011 | 3:14 p.m.

Lynda Nahra, Jean Blois and Joanne Funari have been elected to the volunteer Board of Trustees for the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

The Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, established in 1988, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Nahra recently joined Pacific Western Bank as president of its Central Coast region. Before that, she served as president and CEO of Community West Bank. She is chairwoman of California Independent Bankers and a director for the California Bankers Association. She also serves on the boards of the Rotary Club of Montecito, Habitat for Humanity and Partners in Education.

Blois is president of the Goleta Valley Community Center, a founding member of Community West Bank’s board and co-president of the Resident’s Council of Maravilla. Before retiring, she co-founded Blois Construction Inc., where she served in a financial capacity. She is a former Goleta Union School District trustee, Goleta Water District board member, and City of Goleta councilwoman and two-term mayor.

Funari is president and a founding member of Business First Bank. She previously served as senior vice president of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Funari is a board member for several community organizations, including president of the Citizen Advisory Council for Continuing Education for SBCC and la presidenta and chief operating officer of Old Spanish Days.

Current officers and trustees include Jeffrey Bermant, chair; Lawrence Harter, M.D., vice chair; Andy Clark, treasurer; Joan Bennett, secretary; Earl Armstrong; Robin Cederlof; Robert Fatch; Dennis Franks; Valerie Fuette; Robert Locke, Esq.; Bruce Mc Fadden, M.D.; and Thomas Parker.

Founded in 1966 to serve the growing community of Goleta Valley, today Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is licensed for 122 acute-care beds. It has 17,000 visits to its emergency department and admits 1,600 patients a year. The hospital, which became part of Cottage Health System in 1996, is recognized for its comprehensive Breast Care Center, Subacute Unit and Center for Wound Management.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 