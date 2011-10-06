Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation Welcomes New Trustees

Lynda Nahra, Jean Blois and Joanne Funari have been elected to the volunteer board

Lynda Nahra, Jean Blois and Joanne Funari have been elected to the volunteer Board of Trustees for the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

The Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, established in 1988, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Nahra recently joined Pacific Western Bank as president of its Central Coast region. Before that, she served as president and CEO of Community West Bank. She is chairwoman of California Independent Bankers and a director for the California Bankers Association. She also serves on the boards of the Rotary Club of Montecito, Habitat for Humanity and Partners in Education.

Blois is president of the Goleta Valley Community Center, a founding member of Community West Bank’s board and co-president of the Resident’s Council of Maravilla. Before retiring, she co-founded Blois Construction Inc., where she served in a financial capacity. She is a former Goleta Union School District trustee, Goleta Water District board member, and City of Goleta councilwoman and two-term mayor.

Funari is president and a founding member of Business First Bank. She previously served as senior vice president of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Funari is a board member for several community organizations, including president of the Citizen Advisory Council for Continuing Education for SBCC and la presidenta and chief operating officer of Old Spanish Days.

Current officers and trustees include Jeffrey Bermant, chair; Lawrence Harter, M.D., vice chair; Andy Clark, treasurer; Joan Bennett, secretary; Earl Armstrong; Robin Cederlof; Robert Fatch; Dennis Franks; Valerie Fuette; Robert Locke, Esq.; Bruce Mc Fadden, M.D.; and Thomas Parker.

Founded in 1966 to serve the growing community of Goleta Valley, today Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is licensed for 122 acute-care beds. It has 17,000 visits to its emergency department and admits 1,600 patients a year. The hospital, which became part of Cottage Health System in 1996, is recognized for its comprehensive Breast Care Center, Subacute Unit and Center for Wound Management.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.