Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:27 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Jeff Harding: Apple’s Steve Jobs Left His Mark on Technology — and Us

He was a visionary whose efforts changed the world for the better

By Jeff Harding | October 6, 2011 | 11:54 a.m.

Fifty-six is a short time on the planet these days, but Steve Jobs changed the world in his time.

The thing I really admired about him was that he succeeded and then he failed. And then he came back. This is what drives capitalism — the entrepreneur. It wasn’t a committee or a board or bureau that gave him direction. He acted on his own. He trusted his inner voice and followed it with passion. That takes courage.

He would be the first to admit that he didn’t do it alone, but that is not the point of entrepreneurship. Someone has to decide and give direction and beat up on people and take the heat. That is the point. You can’t hire that. And that is why entrepreneurs start their own companies.

So what did he do? He started a successful personal computer company and then he failed. He was kicked out by his own board. And then they brought in the Pepsi guy (John Sculley), and he almost ran the company into the ground. They brought Jobs back and he saved the company. iMac, iPod, iTunes, iPhone, iPad. Plus Pixar.

So, what did he do? He made the PC cool and everyone wanted one (iMac; not me, I will admit). He changed the animation industry (Pixar). He completely changed the entire music industry (iPod, iTunes). He changed personal computing with a pocket computer that really works well (iPhone). Now he’s on the way to making the laptop a relic (iPad). And I think the new Siri software for the iPhone means something and you shouldn’t underestimate what it means. Think Star Trek: “Computer. What is the GDP of Romania?”

He was the one, the guy, who changed everything. He was probably the best of his generation. Bill Gates did one good thing. A really great thing that Jobs missed entirely (a ubiquitous operating system that forced software makers to a single platform that spread the PC worldwide). But that was it for Gates, and he’s still living off of that one thing.

Jobs was a great businessman and visionary. And we wouldn’t be walking around connected to the world with a computer in our pocket without him. These guys don’t come often.

Here are two very recent articles on Jobs: Click here for “The God of the Machines” and click here for “Steve Jobs Impact On Us.”

P.S. There are news reports that there are spontaneous gatherings at Apple stores throughout the world.

— Jeff Harding is a principal of Montecito Realty Investors LLC. A student of economics, he has a strong affinity for free-market economics. This commentary originally appeared on his blog, The Daily Capitalist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 