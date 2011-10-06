October and November Events at the Lobero Theatre

The following is a list of events at the Lobero Theatre during October and November. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Lobero Box Office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., call 805.963.0761 or click here.



OCTOBER

Please note: The Santa Barbara Dance Alliance’s Studio 54 fundraiser scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 has been postponed.

Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter, and The Samarkand present Glen Campbell: The Goodbye Tour on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

In June, as he was embarking on his final tour before retiring, legendary country star Glen Campbell went public with his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Now, as part of his farewell world tour, the “Rhinestone Cowboy” will perform in a concert benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter. Glen Campbell’s music is a well-known part of America’s soundtrack of the ‘60s and ‘70s. From his 70 albums and 45 million records, the lyrics to his many hits are easily recollected: “Gentle on My Mind,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Southern Nights” and many others. Now the 75-year-old county legend is saying goodbye to his fans before he retires—and before he can no longer remember the words, the melodies and the chords—and Campbell is using the opportunity to promote his final CD, Ghost on the Canvas, while he raises awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. Section A tickets are $136.50, Section B tickets are $66.50, and VIP tickets are $357.50.

Jazz at the Lobero presents the New Gary Burton Quartet on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.

Gary Burton’s Quartets of the early ‘60s and ‘70s defied the genres trying to be hung on them. With a swirl of incredible improvisation in a group setting and compositions that drew from all over the map, these Quartets smashed conventions and blew audiences away. Burton has created bands featuring incredible musicianship while discovering more than a few youngsters along the way who later became legends, such as guitarist Pat Metheny. His newest quartet is not just new in name: with bassist Scott Colley, drummer Antonio Sanchez, and guitarist Julian Lage, this is Burton’s re-imagined and revitalized group; a new Quartet for a new era.

Section A tickets are $50, Section B tickets are $40, and Patron tickets are $105.

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation presents An Evening of Laughter and Love, honoring Carol Burnett, on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane, and it’s not a luncheon! On Oct. 14, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation will host its 6th annual fall fundraising event — with a twist. It will be An Evening of Laughter and Love at the Lobero Theatre, honoring Carol Burnett, an icon in the world of comedy, with special guests to make us laugh our way through this night to remember. Glee star and fabulous funny woman Jane Lynch will introduce and honor Carol. Dennis Miller once again joins us to emcee the evening and to remind us that laughter is the best medicine!

Tickets are $153.

An Evening with Konrad Kono on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

Konrad Kono, once dubbed “the Japanese Victor Borge,” is a Santa Barbara treasure. His engaging personality instantly draws his audience into his world and soon everyone is laughing, singing and clapping along with the music. His fans know when Konrad Kono sits down at the piano people gather around because they don’t know what to expect, and that’s half the fun. He is a master of the keyboard with an extensive background in just about every style, including classical, jazz, Latin, blues, hip-hop, gospel and his own uniquely developed style. He has recorded four CDs, which include many of his original piano and jazz compositions.

General tickets are $18 and Students/Seniors/Children tickets are $13.

Santa Barbara Revels presents Oktoberfest, a fundraiser, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. in the Lobero Courtyard.

Eat delicious German food, sample microbrewed beers and fine wine, and enjoy lively music by the Biergarten Musikmeisters. We’ll have dancing and singing, bratwurst, sauerkraut, apfel strudel, fabulous door prizes, and exciting auction items. Come in costume (Victorian Vogue is offering a 10% discount for costumes at this event)! Bring your friends! All proceeds will benefit Santa Barbara Revels and support The Christmas Revels. Tickets are $60 in advance and $75 at the door. Raffle tickets range from $5 (single ticket) to $50 (25 tickets).

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents Maestro Mozart! featuring pianist Lucille Chung on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Maestro Mozart! is a program celebrating the music of W.A. Mozart on the 220th anniversary of the composer’s death. Maestro Ohyama has programmed overtures from four of Mozart’s best-loved operas (The Marriage of Figaro, Idomeneo, The Impresario, and Don Giovanni), Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 (Haffner), and his Piano concerto No. 23, K. 488 in A Major with dynamic pianist Lucille Chung. Making her Santa Barbara debut, Canadian-born pianist Lucille Chung graduated from both the Curtis Institute of Music and the Juilliard School by the age of 20. Following her further education in Salzburg and Weimar, she progressed to an amazing career of solo engagements with the top orchestras of the world. In addition to her extensive performing and recording career, Ms. Chung is the Artistic Co-Director of the Joaquin Achucarro Foundation, speaks six languages fluently, and is married to pianist Alessio Bax who will be performing with SBCO in December. Section A tickets are $47 and Section B tickets are $42.

Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy presents the second annual Youth Battle of the Bands on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Youth Battle of the Bands is a competition for youth bands and musicians to perform on stage and compete for cash prizes, professional musician mentorship and more. All winning bands will receive a cash prize and have the opportunity to play in next summer’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta at McKenzie Park, and will be mentored and seen by industry professionals. Our esteemed panel of judges will include J.R. Richards, singer-songwriter for the Platinum-selling band Dishwalla, and also a Santa Barbara High School graduate. New this year to the judging panel are Bruce Kulick, of KISS and Grand Funk Railroad fame, and the esteemed Howie Rosen, a music industry veteran who has worked with Prince, Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac, Madonna, and Frank Sinatra, among others. Other celebrity judges to be announced as they are confirmed. General tickets are $15 and Patron tickets are $100.

Sings Like Hell presents Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones and opening act Kristi Rose & Fats Kaplin on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

A fourth generation Californian, Dave Alvin, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and self-described “barroom guitarist,” is widely considered to be one of the pivotal founders of the current Americana music scene. Since forming the highly influential roots rock/R&B band The Blasters, and throughout his long and critically acclaimed solo career, his 30 years of recordings and live performances move through loud, aggressive rock ‘n’ roll to contemplative acoustic storytelling. His songs have been recorded by a “who’s who” of contemporary roots artists from Los Lobos, Little Milton and Joe Ely to Dwight Yoakam, James McMurtry and X; while they have also been featured in many movies and television shows including The Sopranos, True Blood, The Wire, Justified, Six Feet Under, Crybaby, Miss Congeniality and From Dusk Till Dawn. Tickets are $39.50.

LoaTree, in partnership with Quail Springs, presents Van Jones on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Nationally-renowned speaker and green economy expert Van Jones speaks on Green for All: The Next American Economy. Van Jones is a globally recognized, award-winning pioneer in human rights and the clean-energy economy. Van is co-founder of three successful non-profit organizations: the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, Color of Change, and Green For All. He is the best-selling author of the definitive book on green jobs: The Green-Collar Economy. Van also served as the Green Jobs Advisor to the Obama White House in 2009. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sustainable Vocations, a sustainability and leadership training program for young people. General tickets are $22.50, Student tickets are $12.50, Priority tickets are $52.50, and Green Circle tickets are $152.50 (includes priority seating and reception with Van Jones).

NOVEMBER

Ponderosa Music and Art presents An Evening with Ludovico Einaudi on piano on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.

Luminous, emotive, effortlessly lyrical and always supremely refined, the music of Ludovico Einaudi has attracted an ever-growing audience over the last two decades. He has released a series of chart-topping albums with sales of over 750,000 copies, sells out the most prestigious concert halls worldwide, composed a string of award-winning film scores and routinely tops audience polls becoming an internet phenomenon. Among the many honors and awards Ludovico has received is the OMRI (Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana), the senior order of Knighthood bestowed by the Italian Republic in recognition of his extraordinary artistic achievement. With a unique musical alchemy drawing on elements of classical, rock, electronica and world music, he has rendered traditional ideas of genre and audience divide obsolete and has become not only one of the best known but almost certainly the best loved composer active in the world today. In his Santa Barbara debut, Ludovico will perform a program of original repertoire for solo piano. Section A tickets are $48 and Section B tickets are $38.

Santa Barbara Birth Center presents Toad the Wet Sprocket with special guest Zach Gill on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Birth center is thrilled to announce the second annual benefit concert with Toad the Wet Sprocket. Last year’s show was a sold-out success and raised $90,000 for the Birth Center. Toad the Wet Sprocket began in 1986 in Santa Barbara. They went on to have breakout commercial success with the #1 single “All I Want,” followed by “Walk On the Ocean,” which led to the platinum certification of the album Fear, and another platinum album, Dulcinea. They parted ways in 1998 but have regrouped and are working on material for their first album in 15 years while they tour the United States. The Santa Barbara Birth Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing complete midwifery care to women with low-risk pregnancies who see a safe alternative to birth in the hospital. The Birth Center provides a comfortable, family-friendly environment and offers large private rooms with queen beds and birthing tubs, a kitchen, and private outdoor garden space. General tickets are $53 and VIP tickets are $153. VIP tickets include reception at Wine Cask (wine, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres), an opportunity to meet and greet the band, special live auction, and preferred seating.

United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County presents the Alan Parsons Live Project in a benefit concert on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Alan Parsons had an incredible start to his career working with some of the biggest names in rock including The Beatles, The Hollies and Pink Floyd. His success continued into the ‘80s and ‘90s with a string of hits as producer. He has had several multi-platinum successes with The Alan Parsons Project and he continues to release music under his own name. He has also toured the world extensively with The Alan Parsons Live Project. He continues innovating in the field of sound engineering and production through his recently released DVD series, The Art and Science of Sound Recording. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience this rock legend in concert — and all for a great cause. General tickets are $61 and VIP tickets are $101.

Lobero Live presents Come Fly Away on Monday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Granada Theatre.

Come Fly Away is the new Broadway musical that brings together the legendary music of Frank Sinatra and the creative vision of Tony Award-winner Twyla Tharp (Movin’ Out). This one-of-a-kind experience combines the seductive vocals of “Ol’ Blue Eyes” with the sizzling sound of a live on-stage big band and the visceral thrill of Tharp’s choreography. As 14 of the world’s best dancers tell the story of four couples falling in and out of love, you will experience the exhilaration of a first kiss, the excitement of a first dance, and the bittersweet moments of a first good-bye in a world of sparkling romance and astonishing beauty. Come Fly Away features a host of beloved Sinatra classics including “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way,” “New York, New York” and “Witchcraft.” Section A tickets are $78, Section B tickets are $68, Section C tickets are $53, and Patron tickets are $128.

Club Mercy presents The Civil Wars on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Born out of collaboration between Joy Williams, a California girl, and John Paul White, a native Alabaman, this folk-pop duo combines a stripped-down sound, sans back-up band, with big ideas and equally big national interest. Their song “Poison & Wine” was featured on an episode of the hit show Grey’s Anatomy, and brought their signature sound to a whole new audience. Don’t miss your chance to get to know this group up-close and personal. General tickets are $23.

Sings Like Hell presents Ryan Bingham and opening act Carolyn Mark on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50.

CAMA Masterseries presents Hélène Grimaud on piano, Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.

Hélène Grimaud will offer a program of music by W.A. Mozart, Alban Berg, Franz Liszt and Bela Bartók. Hélène Grimaud studied music in her native town of Aix-en-Provence and, from the age of 12, at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Paris. Today, Grimaud performs regularly in leading music centers and with top orchestras. “At her finest, Hélène Grimaud is a truly remarkable artist capable of transcending the piano’s essentially percussive nature to create magical worlds of tonal half-lights and ecstatic vocal metaphors,” (International Record Review, London). Season subscriptions are available now through the CAMA at 805.966.4324. Single tickets will be available through the Lobero Box Office as of Friday, Sep. 23.



— Holly Chadwin represents the Lobero Theatre Foundation.