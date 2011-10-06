Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:21 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Maritime Museum Helps Students Take Learning on the High Seas

Local fourth- and fifth-graders experience history firsthand aboard a tall ship

By Maureen Foley for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | October 6, 2011 | 5:48 p.m.

For kids, history is usually a long list of dry facts read from a textbook. But for 475 local fourth- and fifth-graders, the past will come alive as they re-enact life on a tall ship during October through the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s Spirit of Dana Point Tall Ship Youth Education Program.

This year, the museum is helping 10 of 17 total schools participate for free because of the low-income status of its students.

The Spirit of Dana Point Youth Education program began in 1980 when instructors developed the characters based on Richard Henry Dana’s book Two Years Before the Mast. The teachers used these characters to immerse students in the unique world Dana faced as he rounded Cape Horn on his voyage to Alta, Calif. The ship’s arrival here has special significance because Dana’s first stop on land was here in Santa Barbara.

This program has been developed for fourth- and fifth-grade students. Two students are chosen as first mates, leading their fellow students in onboard activities such as galley duty, night watch, loading supplies and hoisting sails, and searching the harbor for hided tallow. Teachers and parents report that the program improves communication and leadership skills., increases class participation and builds teamwork and increases self-esteem.

As well as learning Santa Barbara’s unique history, the program offers lessons in math, science, language art and more. This curriculum is in compliance with the California State Board of Education History/Social Science Content Standards and highlights California’s rich maritime history.

The Spirit of Dana Point Tall Ship Youth Education Program is made possible at SBMM through the generous support of the the Nichols Foundation, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club Women, the WWW Foundation, The Towbes Foundation, the Santa Barbara Rotary Charitable Foundation, and Harold and Bettye Fue.

To make a contribution to the program, call Development Director Fahim Farag at 805.962.8404 x102.

— Maureen Foley is the operations manager for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]ozhawk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 