Training Drill, No Fire at Former Vons on West Victoria Street

Santa Barbara fire trucks converge at the parking lot for a day of training exercises

A spate of fire trucks in the parking lot of the former Vons building at 34 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara caught the attention of passersby on Thursday, but there was no fire, just a large training drill.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department officials said the training drill was scheduled to take place all day Thursday.

The derelict building, formerly a Vons grocery store, is slated to be the home of a mixed-use project with 36,000 square feet of commercial space for a European-style public market and additional retail shops.

Thirty-seven residential units are planned for the second and third stories, with parking underground.

