Firefighters Quickly Douse Blaze Along Highway 101 in Montecito

Firefighters made quick work of a vegetation fire that broke out early Saturday along Highway 101, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday along the southbound freeway lanes between the Los Patos Way offramp and Olive Mill Road, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

“Two engine companies were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which had begun to spread into the surrounding eucalyptus trees,” Pitney said.

One freeway lane was closed for a time while firefighters doused the blaze and mopped up the scene, he said.

“This area, between the highway and railroad tracks, has been a frequent gathering place for transients,” Pitney said. “Evidence of a homeless camp was found by fire investigators.”

The fire remained under investigation.

