Letter to the Editor: Vote for Change
By Kevin O'Connor | October 6, 2008 | 2:32 a.m.
Taxin’ Jackson is back to give you and me even more pain through higher taxes again. The hard-working taxpayer is already paying too much because of her tax-and-spend policies. Vote for Tony Strickland for common sense, lower taxes and smaller government. We need change.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara
