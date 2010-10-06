Santa Barbara Housing Authority Awarded More Than $1 Million in Rental Assistance

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has been awarded more than $1 million in community rental assistance funding for nonelderly residents with disabilities through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The agency was one of seven housing authorities in California — and only 46 in the country — to receive a share of $3.6 million in Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers. HACSB will receive 100 of the 635 vouchers available in California communities, totaling $1,060,692.

“Our community can be proud of our Housing Authority’s hardworking staff for their excellent efforts that led to securing these vouchers in a highly competitive process,” Rob Pearson, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, said in a news release. “This important funding will help address the housing needs of persons with disabilities in our community.”

The grants are part of $40 million HUD made available last April to help public housing authorities across the country fund rental vouchers for nonelderly people with disabilities.

The announcement represents the first phase of President Barack Obama’s “Year of Community Living” initiative, an interagency collaboration with HUD and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to allow those with disabilities to live productively and independently.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.