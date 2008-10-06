Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:50 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: Fullerton Blanks No. 23 Gauchos

UCSB drops to 1-1 in the Big West Conference, but returns home to face Northridge.

By Bill Mahoney | October 6, 2008 | 2:36 a.m.

A pair of second-half goals from Cal State Fullerton freshman Janae Deas gave the host Titans a 2-0 victory over No. 23 UCSB on Sunday night.

The loss drops the Gauchos’ record to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in Big West Conference play. Fullerton improves to 6-6-1 overall and 1-1 in league.

The teams battled to a scoreless tie after one half of play, but the Gauchos controlled the run of play in the opening 45 minutes, outshooting the Titans, 9-2, and generating the majority of scoring opportunities.

Genelle Ives, Kylie McDonald and Kailyn Kugler each had scoring opportunities snuffed out by a charging Titans goalkeeper Margaret Dupes. Michelle Russell nearly bounced one in off the left post in the 41st minute, going one-on-one with the keeper and missing by inches.

Deas and teammate Geminesse Martinez led the Titans with three shots apiece on the night. UCSB outshot Fullerton, 15-10, with each team logging six shots on goal.

The match was the last of a six-game road trip for the Gauchos, who have not played at home since early September. UCSB hosts Cal State Northridge at 7 p.m. Friday. Click here to purchase tickets for the match or call 805.893.8272. Tickets also are available at the Harder Stadium ticket booth beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.

