Husband of Santa Barbara Councilwoman Iya Falcone Dies

Vince Falcone, husband of Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Iya Falcone, died of an apparent heart attack Monday morning at the couple’s Santa Barbara home. He was 65.

Iya Falcone found her husband unresponsive and attempted CPR but was unable to revive him, according to a news release from the city of Santa Barbara.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived around 9:30 a.m., and he was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

In addition to his wife, Falcone is survived by their three children, Nicole, Tony and John; four grandchildren, Kylie, Julia, Vincent and Dominick; and his sister, Marie.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

