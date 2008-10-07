Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

English, Computer Classes Offered to Non-English Speaking Parents

By Barbara Keyani | October 7, 2008 | 6:49 p.m.

Beginning Monday, free Community-Based English Tutoring basic English and introductory computer classes will be offered by Ken Greenberg, the Santa Barbara School District‘s CBET coordinator/teacher.

The English classes that the CBET program offers combine reading, writing and communication skills with lessons on tutoring junior high and high school students. Thee multilevel English classes cater to adults with limited English skills. Every CBET class focuses on building parental tutoring skills, and each week parents are required to list how much time, and in what subject, they have been tutoring their children.

“We want parents to become proficient in English, and CBET will help them support their child’s success in school,” Greenberg said. The classes will include field trips and guest presentations.

The CBET program also will offer computer classes that introduce parents to the use of e-mail, Internet searches and a variety of other common computer features. Thee computer classes, like the CBET English classes, feature tutoring as a focal part of the class.

Parents are encouraged to sign up for one English class and, if possible, one computer class. CBET classes will be held at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools. The free sessions begin Monday and will run weekly through Dec. 19.

For more information on the schedule, contact Greenberg at 805.963.4338, ext. 251 or [email protected]

Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 