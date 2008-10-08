Golf: Ventura Forced to Forfeit Match to San Marcos

The teams still play, with Brianna Wiley medaling for the Royals.

The San Marcos girls’ golf team played Ventura at Buenaventura Golf Course with a par of 35 on Tuesday. Ventura had only four girls and had to forfeit the match. Both teams still played. Both teams still played. San Marcos’ scores were Brianna Wiley 43, Cat Lefemine 45, Alexandria Peretiako 46, Sofi Castanon 60, Zaira Barbosa 56 and Katie Blum 56, for an overall score of 246. The medalist was Wiley. For Ventura, Amanda Marshall led the team with a 45. I am happy with the way our girls played and hope to continue to bring down our scores in the next few weeks. My top three golfers and becoming more consistent throughout their games and the scores are reflecting that consistency. Shawn Ricci coaches girls’ golf at San Marcos High.

