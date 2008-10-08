Page Youth Center Accepting Sign-ups for Basketball League

The Page Youth Center is now accepting sign-ups for its 2008-09 winter basketball league for first- through ninth-grade boys and girls.

The league runs from November to March. Boys and girls play in separate divisions. All games are played at the Page Youth Center, and practices are held at local schools.

The center stresses the importance of fair play over winning and uses the precepts of the Positive Coaching Alliance to fulfill its mission of building character through youth sports.

Parents may drop by the Page Youth Center any weekday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to sign up, or stop by during extended hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1.

Click here or call 805.967.8778 for information on sign-ups.



Wana Dowell represents the Page Youth Center.