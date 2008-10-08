Public Invited to Memorial Service for Vince Falcone
By Nina Johnson | October 8, 2008 | 12:45 a.m.
The public is invited to attend a memorial service for Vince Falcone, the husband of Councilmember Iya Falcone who died Monday morning from an apparent heart attack in their Santa Barbara home. He was 65.
A Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E. Sola St. A reception will follow at the church hall.
In honor of Falcone, the family has requested that donations be made to Transition House or the animal rescue organization DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group). Flowers and cards may be sent to Iya Falcone at City Hall.
In addition to his wife, Vince Falcone is survived by their three children Nicole, Tony and John; four grandchildren, Kylie, Julia, Vincent and Dominick; and his sister, Marie.
Nina Johnson is an assistant to the Santa Barbara city administrator.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.