Rep. Capps Recognized for Her Support of Veterans Issues

By Sarah Ethington | October 7, 2008 | 6:15 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps on Tuesday received recognition for her record of support of veterans by the nonpartisan Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Action Fund. The group cited her support of legislation that benefits veterans in analyzing her record in its 2008 Congressional Report Card.

“I am honored to receive this recognition, but more honored to be able to support the brave men and women who have served so selflessly on behalf of their country,” Capps said. “Our country owes a deep debt of gratitude to our troops — and their families — for everything they do everyday to protect the freedoms we enjoy. They are the latest in a long line of heroes to answer the call of service to their country.  We must honor and support the men and women who make such a commitment to their country and fellow citizens.”

Capps received recognition for her support of many pieces of legislation that benefit veterans, especially those from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, including efforts to:

» increase the Bush administration’s underfunded veterans’ health budgets.

» address the scandals at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

» expand veterans’ benefits, including increasing the time vets have to seek VA health care.

» improve treatment of traumatic brain injury, tragically called the signature wound of the Iraq war.

» ensure military signing bonuses are paid in full, necessary since some soldiers were actually being denied full payments when their service was cut short because of being wounded.

» increase education benefits, by providing full four-year tuition, monthly living allowances and book stipends

The nonpartisan IAVA Action Fund released its 2008 Congressional Report Card on Tuesday. The report card grades every senator and congressman on his or her leadership and voting record on key Iraq and Afghanistan veterans’ issues including the GI Bill, VA funding and mental health care.

The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America is the nation’s first and largest group dedicated to the troops and veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the civilian supporters of those troops and veterans. 

Click here to view the report card.

Sarah Ethington is campaign manager for the Friends of Lois Capps 2008 Campaign.

 
