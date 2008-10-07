Santa Barbara Receives Award for Postel Rose Garden Maintenance
By Kathy Sullivan | October 7, 2008 | 3:43 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department recently received an All-American Rose Selections Certificate of Achievement for Outstanding Rose Garden Maintenance awarded to A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden for 2007.
The rose garden across from the Santa Barbara Mission
is an accredited All-American Rose Garden and has 240 varieties and more than 1,600 roses.
The garden is maintained by rose garden volunteers and Parks Division staff. This award is evaluated by the Public Gardens Committee of All-America Rose Selection. The evaluators noted that the overall condition of the roses was very good to outstanding.
Visit the rose garden and enjoy a Santa Barbara treasure.
Kathy Sullivan is marketing and communications supervisor for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.
