Save Energy and Money With an Introduction to Efficiency, Rebates

Local businesses and organizations are invited to attend a free training, “Save Energy, Save Money: An Introduction to Energy Efficiency and Rebates,” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Faulkner Main Gallery of Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Registration is required.
The class will assist business owners in learning easy ways to reduce energy usage and how to use Southern California Edison programs’ rebates and incentives to help reduce costs. The workshop provides tips on how to save money on lighting, air conditioning, motors, controls, refrigeration and other equipment. Additional topics include how to read an electric bill and complete an energy audit.
This is a free event being held primarily for local professionals, and there are limited seats available. Click here to register. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.