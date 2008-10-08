Soccer: Warriors Can’t Tame Cougars

Third-ranked Azusa Pacific women’s soccer (8-1, 3-0 GSAC) paid a visit to Russ Carr Field on Tuesday afternoon where they picked up a 2-0 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over the Warriors of Westmont College (3-6-1, 2-2 GSAC). The Cougars took control of the game from the outset, posting a 19-3 shot advantage and taking seven corner kicks compared with only one for the Warriors.

“I think the reality is that (Azusa Pacific) is superior to us in every way,” head coach Dave Wolf said. “While I think the team fought hard and gave the kind of effort we asked them to give, at some point you have to tip your hat to an opponent that is flat-out better than you are.”

Azusa Pacific’s first goal came in the 16th minute of play off the foot of Theresa Broad. The current GSAC Player of the Week received the ball in the center of the field and dribbled toward the goal. After a brief tussle with a Westmont defender, Broad found herself one-on-one with the keeper and launched the ball into the lower right-hand corner of the net.

The Cougars did not score again until the 63rd minute when Broad passed the ball across the box to Bridget Brotherton who connected from 10 yards out.

“On a day that I thought we were OK, OK was not going to get it done against that team,” Wolf said. “We probably needed four or five really good performances. You just don’t have much margin of error against that team. The positive is that this game is behind us and we are not going to face another team like that.”

The Warriors’ next challenge will come Saturday against No. 11 Point Loma Nazarene (8-2-1, 1-1-1) in San Diego.

“Point Loma won’t be easy,” Wolf said. “That’s going to be a tired group of ladies tomorrow. So, we will give them the day off tomorrow and bring them back (for practice) on Thursday and Friday before we hit the road.”

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.