Water Polo: No. 9 UCSB Easily Downs Visiting Iona College

Twelve Gauchos score goals in the 16-2 nonconference win.

By Lisa Skvarla | October 8, 2008 | 12:10 a.m.

The No. 9-ranked UCSB men’s water polo team easily defeated visiting Iona College 16-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Campus Pool. Twelve Gaucho players tallied goals in the win that helped UCSB improve to 9-4 on the season.

Current Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Co-Player of the Week Milos Golic was the first to get the Gauchos on the board with a goal just 30 seconds into play. The Gauchos would stretch their lead to 4-0 by the end of the first quarter with goals from Jesse Tootell, Daniel Natalizio and with Golic’s second of the game.

In the second quarter, UCSB piled on four more goals including a pair from Michael Machado before the Gaels (8-13) finally got on the board with a five-meter penalty shot from Trevor Creighton with just 13 second remaining in the first half.

Leading 8-1, the Gauchos had their most productive quarter in the third as they outscored the Gaels 5-1 during the period. Noah Smith led the charge with a pair of back-to-back goals during the period.

In the fourth, UCSB once again shutout Iona while it capped the game off with three more points to finish with the 16-2 victory.

Golic, Smith, Machado and Brian Bishop each tallied two goals apiece to lead UCSB. In the cage, Fraser Bunn collected seven saves before Russell Russo LeVasseur stepped in and tallied three saves in the second half. Ryen Flint and Joe Plume each scored their first career goals with the Gauchos in the victory.

The Gauchos will be back in action Saturday when they head to the SoCal Tournament. The Gauchos will face No. 8 UC Irvine for the third time this season in the tournament’s opening round at 9:20 a.m. at Pepperdine.

UC Santa Barbara 16, Iona College 2
          1         2         3         4         Final
Iona         0         1         1         0         2
UCSB       4         4         5         3         16

Iona goals: Trevor Creighton 1, Nick Velasquez 1.

Iona goalie saves: Eric Konzem 6.

UCSB goals: Milos Golic 2, Michael Machado 2, Noah Smith 2, Brian Bishop 2, Jesse Tootell 1, Travis Watts 1, Ryen Flint 1, Dane Lindstrom 1, Daniel Natalizio 1, Stefan Partelow 1, Ratko Paunovic 1, Joe Plume 1.

UCSB goalie saves: Fraser Bunn 7, Russell Russo-LeVasseur 3.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

