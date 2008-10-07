Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Water Polo: UCSB’s Golic Named MPSF Co-Player of the Week

The sophomore tallied 10 goals for the Gauchos in matchups against No. 1 USC and No. 8 UC Irvine.

By Lisa Skvarla | October 7, 2008 | 7:13 p.m.

UCSB men’s water polo sophomore utility player Milos Golic earned Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Mikasa Co-Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Tuesday.

Golic tallied 10 goals for UCSB during last weekend’s pair of MPSF matchups against No. 1 USC and No. 8 UC Irvine.

Last Saturday, Golic tallied a hat trick in the Gauchos’ loss to No. 1 USC in their MPSF opener. The following afternoon, he posted a career-best seven goals in No. 9 UCSB’s 14-12 upset over No. 8 UC Irvine.

Golic leads the MPSF with 37 goals on the year (3.36 goals per game). He is also amid a 16-game scoring streak, dating back to the 2007 season. This season he has scored in all 11 contests and has had multiple goals in 10 games.

Golic shares this week’s honor with UCLA goalkeeper Chay Lapin, who had a career-high tying 15 saves in a 10-4 MPSF win over No. 7 Long Beach State on Saturday.

The UCSB men’s water polo team will play Iona College at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Gauchos’ Campus Pool. Admission is free.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 