Water Polo: UCSB’s Golic Named MPSF Co-Player of the Week
The sophomore tallied 10 goals for the Gauchos in matchups against No. 1 USC and No. 8 UC Irvine.
By Lisa Skvarla | October 7, 2008 | 7:13 p.m.
UCSB men’s water polo sophomore utility player Milos Golic earned Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Mikasa Co-Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Tuesday.
Golic tallied 10 goals for UCSB during last weekend’s pair of MPSF matchups against No. 1 USC and No. 8 UC Irvine.
Last Saturday, Golic tallied a hat trick in the Gauchos’ loss to No. 1 USC in their MPSF opener. The following afternoon, he posted a career-best seven goals in No. 9 UCSB’s 14-12 upset over No. 8 UC Irvine.
Golic leads the MPSF with 37 goals on the year (3.36 goals per game). He is also amid a 16-game scoring streak, dating back to the 2007 season. This season he has scored in all 11 contests and has had multiple goals in 10 games.
Golic shares this week’s honor with UCLA goalkeeper Chay Lapin, who had a career-high tying 15 saves in a 10-4 MPSF win over No. 7 Long Beach State on Saturday.
The UCSB men’s water polo team will play Iona College at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Gauchos’ Campus Pool. Admission is free.
Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.
