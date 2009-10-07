Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Byron Arthur McCloud, 1951-2009

He is remembered for his passion for life and his many interests, including traveling and music

By Jennifer Parks | October 7, 2009 | 6:57 p.m.

Byron Arthur McCloud — known as “Art” to friends, “By” to family — was born Nov. 15, 1951, in New Orleans and passed away Oct. 2, 2009, in Santa Barbara after a yearlong illness.

A renaissance man with an enormous and lifelong appetite for knowledge, learning and music, Art lived life to its fullest, greeting each day with a smile. Art will truly be missed by family and friends.

Byron Arthur McCloud
The fourth child of James Arthur and Elenora Alma McCloud, Art’s childhood quest for knowledge resulted in his reading the encyclopedias from cover to cover. At 11, he planned and traveled on his own from Louisiana to California, driven by curiosity and intellectual maturity, which told him there was more to discover in life.

Art’s wanderlust remained throughout his life. He traveled extensively across the country and the globe, with a focus on gaining new experiences. Art’s lifelong interests included music (with a particular fondness for rock-‘n’-roll), history, politics, the study of world cultures, aviation, astronomy, weather, science, cooking and basketball (and the Lakers).

Art attended UCLA, majoring in history. He then worked for many years as a musician. Although Art went on to have several other careers, playing the guitar remained his passion. Art eventually built his own recording studio, New Day Music, and wrote, produced and provided the instrumentals and vocals for his CD, titled “Making Lemonade.”

In recent years, Art was employed as a safety officer for San Luis Obispo County, Ventura County and the Carpinteria Sanitary District.

Byron is survived by his wife, Rebecca A. McCloud; his siblings, Barbara J. Wilson, Elise C. King, Mary M. McCloud, Bruce E. McCloud, Valerie L. Henry and Lori A. McCloud; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Feeding hungry children was a primary concern for Art. Donations may be made in his honor to feedthechildren.org.

A celebration of Byron’s life will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Four Points Sheraton in Ventura. Everyone is welcome to attend. Please bring special memories and funny stories to share.

— Jennifer Parks represents McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

