Community Counseling and Education Center to Celebrate 25 Years

On Oct. 16, the Community Counseling and Education Center will be holding its 25th anniversary celebration, “Dance With Us!” at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center.

Founded in 1984 by Patricia and Cooper and Jaclyn Henretig, the center began in a small upstairs office in the Isla Vista Medical Center. From the start, the center has offered a combination of low-cost counseling for the public and top-notch training and supervision for a staff of mostly volunteer interns.

Since 1994, the center has been in a suite of offices downtown on Olive Street. As it grew, the center added educational programs to its services. In the 1980s, the center was the first local agency to offer comprehensive educational and counseling programs for single parent families. And in the 1990s, CCEC responded to the needs of Spanish-speaking clients by starting bilingual counseling and educational programs. The staff of interns has grown to 20, with five supervisors and numerous local therapists providing trainings.

In these troubled times, CCEC is accepting record numbers of new clients. The pressures of financial strain, the upheaval of job loss and the stress of economic uncertainty are all issues that are causing people to seek affordable counseling and education. At the same time, many foundations have been forced to scale back the number and size of their grants that usually support programs like CCEC.

The center is looking forward to both celebrating 25 years of public service and raising money at its “Dance with Us!” event. There will be a silent auction with offerings of travel, dining and entertainment packages, and goodies for the body and soul. Bidders will enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Elements Restaurant, complimentary wine and dance exhibitions. The evening will shift into high gear when guests kick up their heels and dance to the rock ‘n’ roll of King Bee.

For tickets to the event or for more information, click here or call 805.962.3363 x 221.

— Patricia Cooper represents the Community Counseling and Education Center.