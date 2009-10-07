Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:33 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Community Counseling and Education Center to Celebrate 25 Years

The 'Dance With Us!' fundraising benefit will include a silent auction, food and wine, and dance exhibitions

By Patricia Cooper | October 7, 2009 | 3:25 p.m.

On Oct. 16, the Community Counseling and Education Center will be holding its 25th anniversary celebration, “Dance With Us!” at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center.

Founded in 1984 by Patricia and Cooper and Jaclyn Henretig, the center began in a small upstairs office in the Isla Vista Medical Center. From the start, the center has offered a combination of low-cost counseling for the public and top-notch training and supervision for a staff of mostly volunteer interns.

Since 1994, the center has been in a suite of offices downtown on Olive Street. As it grew, the center added educational programs to its services. In the 1980s, the center was the first local agency to offer comprehensive educational and counseling programs for single parent families. And in the 1990s, CCEC responded to the needs of Spanish-speaking clients by starting bilingual counseling and educational programs. The staff of interns has grown to 20, with five supervisors and numerous local therapists providing trainings.

In these troubled times, CCEC is accepting record numbers of new clients. The pressures of financial strain, the upheaval of job loss and the stress of economic uncertainty are all issues that are causing people to seek affordable counseling and education. At the same time, many foundations have been forced to scale back the number and size of their grants that usually support programs like CCEC.

The center is looking forward to both celebrating 25 years of public service and raising money at its “Dance with Us!” event. There will be a silent auction with offerings of travel, dining and entertainment packages, and goodies for the body and soul. Bidders will enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Elements Restaurant, complimentary wine and dance exhibitions. The evening will shift into high gear when guests kick up their heels and dance to the rock ‘n’ roll of King Bee.

For tickets to the event or for more information, click here or call 805.962.3363 x 221.

— Patricia Cooper represents the Community Counseling and Education Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 