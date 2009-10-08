Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:20 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Council Proclaims Friday as Scott O’Leary Day in Goleta

Dos Pueblos' new football stadium will be dedicated in honor of the longtime coach and AD

By Kirsten Deshler | October 8, 2009 | 12:29 a.m.

In honor of the memory of longtime coach, teacher and athletic director Scott O’Leary, who worked at Dos Pueblos High School for 34 years and who touched countless lives with his ethos of hard work, discipline and dedication to student athletics, the Goleta City Council has proclaimed Friday, Oct. 9 as Scott O’ Leary Day in the city of Goleta.

“Scott O’Leary was a great man and great coach. He was a tremendous influence to many generations both on and off the field,” Mayor Roger Aceves said. “It is fitting that the new Dos Pueblos High School football stadium is being named after Scott O’Leary. In the same way that Coach O embodied the values of hard work, determination and enthusiasm for the love of sports, so, too, does the new stadium represent years of hard work and determination by countless individuals. It is a fitting tribute.”

Scott O’Leary Stadium will be officially dedicated at 7 p.m. Friday before the football game between Dos Pueblos and Rio Mesa High School.

— Kirsten Deshler is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.

