In a ‘Banks’ Market,’ Knowing the Rules Can Give You an Advantage

What’s peculiar about the current market in Santa Barbara is that we are neither in a buyer’s market nor a seller’s market, but rather a “banks’ market.”

I don’t mention this to scare you. Like the other two market descriptors, “banks’ market” is meant to prepare you and manage your focus when attempting to buy or sell. This new understanding will enable and empower you to take advantage of the opportunities of a banks’ market.

In a banks’ market, expect the banks to often dictate the price of homes via their foreclosure and short-sale pricing. Expect the time it takes to complete a transaction to be highly contingent upon a bank in the form of how long the bank takes to make a decision on an acceptable sales price and/or how long a loan takes to approve and fund a buyer. You can expect the bank to fully analyze each buyer’s affordability, thus determining the overall affordability of the market.

The main disadvantage to such a market, as you can extrapolate, is the bank has much of the control. They are the referee. They create the rules.

Not to worry. There is huge opportunity here for you. These new rules discourage some from even attempting to take action in this type of market. You are different.

In order for you to take advantage, it starts with having a strong team around you. A strong team will save you time, keep you focused and ultimately save and/or earn you money.

Start with an astute real estate agent. They will know the typical turnaround time for banks in Santa Barbara. They will know if the property is priced to sell and can expect multiple offers. They will know which questions to ask your lender. On the selling side, the agent will be able to tell you where to price a home given the foreclosures and short sales happening around you. Secondly, find a lender that knows the market, has good relations with their underwriting team, understands the “new rules” of the game and is straightforward. In short, they know upfront whether you will qualify. Remember, most people don’t take these team members seriously. You have an advantage in doing so.

Couple with your team of trusted advisers two personal qualities: patience and detail. The buyers and sellers who aren’t patient with the process often give up. You may have to make a few more offers today than you did two years ago; however, the one that gets accepted will be ideal. You may have to wait an extra month in selling your home, but the patience can pay off in timing, number of offers and price. he bank will request everything but your blood type, so be detailed and have your financial folders ready to go to ensure quick answers and an approval.

This may not be a market you have ever experienced; however, you can see that your preparedness will align you in a way few others can match. Sleep well at night knowing you are on the winning team; a team that understands how the referee — the bank — is dictating the outcome.

— Jeff Bochsler is a mortgage loan officer for Bank of America.