NAWBO-SB Presents ‘Women’s Breast Health: A Holistic Perspective’

A panel of experts will discuss the latest in diagnostic techniques and treatment

By Karen Dwyer | October 7, 2009 | 4:47 p.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara has assembled a panel of experts to examine “Women’s Breast Health: A Holistic Perspective,” from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

The program, which includes breakfast, costs $30 for NAWBO-SB members and $40 for nonmembers; prices are $10 more at the door.

Moderated by Silvana Kelly, executive director of the Santa Barbara Breast Cancer Resource Center since 2005, the panel includes pioneering diagnostic radiologist Dr. Judy Dean; Dr. Fred Kass, director of medical oncology and research for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara; and ob/gyn Dr. Ayesaha Shaikh, who will focus on the integral role menopause and hormones play in women’s breast health.

From the latest cutting-edge diagnostic techniques to a variety of treatment and healing options, this is an important panel that every woman should attend.

Kelly is a breast cancer survivor. Before joining the BCRC, she worked as marketing manager for one of the first nanotechnology companies as well as several medical technology companies.

Dean has specialized in women’s imaging and breast diagnosis since 1989. She was the first in the Tri-County region to introduce CAD (Computer-Aided Detection) and the first to offer Whole Breast Ultrasound Screening. She has been recruited to test numerous new imaging devices, and is part of an FDA trial for a new device for Whole Breast Ultrasound Screening.

Kass has been with the Cancer Center since 1990, and he also serves as clinical assistant professor of medicine at the USC School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

Shaikh, was born and raised in India, where she did her post-graduate training in obstetrics and gynecology in Bombay, India. She moved to the United States in 1980 and completed a second residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago. She has been in practice in Santa Barbara since 1984 and is on staff at Cottage Hospital.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara.

