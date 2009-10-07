Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:35 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

New Noise Tickets On Sale in Canary Hotel Lobby

The inaugural music conference kicks off Thursday

By Jeffrey Theimer | October 7, 2009 | 12:34 p.m.

Still don’t have your badge for New Noise Santa Barbara, starting Thursday? There’s still time.

Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, all of the badges as well as the three-day wristband ($40 for three nights of music) will be sold in the lobby of the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Come on by, check out the selection and meet some of the people behind New Noise.

» Platinum Badge: $199 for front-of-the-line access to all Arlington Theatre events, conference panels and club showcases, plus goodie bags, VIP parties and more.

» Priority Badge: $149 for access to all conference panels and club showcases.

» Conference Badge: $110 for access to conference panels only.

» Student Badge: $70 with student ID for access to all conference panels and club showcases.

» Club Wristband: $40 for access to all club showcases.

» Club Showcase Tickets: Prices vary widely.

Tickets to Thursday night’s kickoff concert headlined by Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guest MURS are available at the Arlington box office and Ticketmaster outlets.

For tickets to the world movie premiere of Jack Johnson: En Concert, click here or visit the Arlington box office.

— Jeffrey Theimer is president of New Noise Santa Barbara.

