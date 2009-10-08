Santa Barbara Council Candidates Sit Down for Noozhawk’s Q&A

Election Day may be a month away, but Santa Barbara voters already have their ballots for the city’s first all-mail election. To help voters with their decisions, we at Noozhawk are continuing our tradition of grilling council and mayoral hopefuls with the 2009 version of our popular candidate Q&As. We peppered the candidates with questions and we think you’ll find their answers enlightening and informative. If not, campaign contact information and additional resources are included at the end of each article.

For those readers new to Noozhawk, please note that we don’t take editorial positions or endorse political candidates or issues. We prefer to keep our reporters writing news stories, not editorials; it protects their objectivity and, besides, we don’t have an independent editorial board — not that anyone else around here does either. We also know our readers, who don’t need us to tell them how to vote but do ask us to provide as much information as we can so they can make an educated choice.

To that end, perhaps the most important thing to remember is that ballots must be turned in — not postmarked — by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at an official drop-off site. Click here for a list of the locations.

In alphabetical order, here are the answers from 11 of the 13 2009 Santa Barbara City Council candidates:

City Council candidate Grant House submitted his Noozhawk Q&A answers after our deadline. Candidate Michael Self did not respond.

Our Q&As with Santa Barbara’s five mayoral candidates will be published Friday.

