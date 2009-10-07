Spencer the Gardener Releases Eco-Friendly Songs

The band's 'Organic Gangster' CD will debut Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Spencer the Gardener’s newly released CD, “Organic Gangster,” is an educational, eco-friendly CD for the whole family to enjoy.

The songs address topics such as genetically modified food, animal extinction and sustainability.

“This new CD release is fun-filled, forward-thinking and family oriented with a keen eye on the natural world,” said Spencer Barnitz, songwriter/band leader of Spencer the Gardener. “It’s whimsical and inspiring with an organic interconnectedness.”

Spencer the Gardener will debut “Organic Gangster” live at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival.

The CD is available on CDBaby, and all of the songs are available for download on iTunes and Rhapsody, along with other music download sites.

Spencer the Gardener originated in Santa Barbara in 1989. Guitars, bongos, congas, trumpets, saxophone, bass, drums and even an accordion have made up the Latin-tinged, genre-bending, big-band, Surf Mariachi indie pop affair band. Other CDs include “Boy With The Two Big Heads,” “Happiness Comes to My House,” “Kiss Me In The Deep Blue Sea,” “Run Away With Lulu” and “Fiesta.”

— Leann Anderson is a publicist.