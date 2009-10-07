Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:36 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Spencer the Gardener Releases Eco-Friendly Songs

The band's 'Organic Gangster' CD will debut Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

By Leann Anderson | October 7, 2009 | 12:07 p.m.

Spencer the Gardener’s newly released CD, “Organic Gangster,” is an educational, eco-friendly CD for the whole family to enjoy.

The songs address topics such as genetically modified food, animal extinction and sustainability.

“This new CD release is fun-filled, forward-thinking and family oriented with a keen eye on the natural world,” said Spencer Barnitz, songwriter/band leader of Spencer the Gardener. “It’s whimsical and inspiring with an organic interconnectedness.”

Spencer the Gardener will debut “Organic Gangster” live at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival.

The CD is available on CDBaby, and all of the songs are available for download on iTunes and Rhapsody, along with other music download sites.

Spencer the Gardener originated in Santa Barbara in 1989. Guitars, bongos, congas, trumpets, saxophone, bass, drums and even an accordion have made up the Latin-tinged, genre-bending, big-band, Surf Mariachi indie pop affair band. Other CDs include “Boy With The Two Big Heads,” “Happiness Comes to My House,” “Kiss Me In The Deep Blue Sea,” “Run Away With Lulu” and “Fiesta.”

— Leann Anderson is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 