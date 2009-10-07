Whole Foods Market Opens on State Street

Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods supermarket and the nation’s first certified organic grocer, broke bread with Santa Barbara residents Wednesday as it opened its latest Southern California location, at 3761 State St.

“On behalf of the store’s 147 team members, and the area farms and businesses who will sell their goods on our shelves, I would like to thank the mayor, City Council and residents of Santa Barbara for giving Whole Foods Market such a warm welcome,“ store team leader John Jurey said. “We’re proud to be a part of the upper State Street neighborhood, and look forward to providing our community with world-class service for years to come.”

The 25,000-square-foot retail store will feature its usual organic, natural, eclectic fare while offering specialty items exclusive to Santa Barbara and the Central Coast. The store’s seating area features a permanent tile mural created by fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students of Hope Elementary School, with help from Santa Barbara’s 2000 Degrees ceramic store.

On Wednesday, the store’s first 200 customers in line for the “bread breaking ceremony” received a complimentary demi-baguette, plus a reusable FEED 100 bag representing a donation of 100 meals to kids in Rwanda. Each bag will be filled with a selection of 365 Everyday Value-brand groceries. More than 500 people lined up for Wednesday’s opening.

Other activities planned for opening week include:

» Mystery Gift Card Giveaway on Thursday. The first 200 customers who enter the store will receive a Whole Foods Market gift card with a mystery value ranging from $5 to $100.

» Coffee Day on Friday. The first 200 customers who enter the store will receive a free Whole Foods Market coffee tumbler and a free cup of its free-trade Allegro Arabica coffee.

» Opening Day Redux on Saturday. For the customers who missed opening day, this is a chance to go back in time. The first 200 customers in line when the doors open at 7 a.m. will receive a free, reusable FEED 100 bag filled with a selection of 365 Everyday Value-brand groceries.

» Salad Days at Whole Foods Market on Sunday. The first 200 customers through the door will receive a free, pre-packed Everyday Value salad from the Prepared Foods Department.

» Value Tours on Sunday. At 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., customers can join the Whole Foods Market Value Tour — a custom-guided walk through the store. Contact the store to reserve a spot.

» Community Support Day on Oct. 14. Five percent of net sales for the day will be donated to the Santa Barbara PARC Foundation, which supports the acquisition and enhancement of open space, parks and recreation programs for the Santa Barbara community.

The store’s regular hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

— Heather Gordon is a publicist.