Blue Eyed Girl Set to Open Store in Santa Barbara Next Month

Retailer Blue Eyed Girl, based in Orange County, plans to open its first boutique in Santa Barbara’s fashion district next month.

The company has leased 2,500 square feet at 1021 State St., according to Radius Group General Manager Brian Johnson.

Johnson and Bob Tuler of Radius represented the building’s owner. Brad Frohling of Radius represented Blue Eyed Girl.

“This is another great example of how State Street is showing signs of recovery,” Johnson said in a news release. “We’ve seen a more than 40 percent increase in leasing activity in the downtown retail market this year. In the first quarter of 2010, there were six spaces in the 1000 block of State for lease. Today there is one. Blue Eyed Girl is going to be a great fit for the area.”

Blue Eyed Girl describes its products as “where bohemian-chic meets romantic flirty.” The Santa Barbara store will represent its fourth location, with other shops in San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente and Laguna Beach.

The shops sell products ranging from “ultra-soft tees to premium denim, dresses, tops, shoes, boots and accessories,” according to company officials.

The products are created by emerging designers from Los Angeles to Europe, including William Rast, Gypsy 05, Free People, Michelle Jonas, Saivana, Michael Stars, Odd Molly and Desigual.

