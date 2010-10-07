Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:03 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 

Blue Eyed Girl Set to Open Store in Santa Barbara Next Month

Radius Group represents the fashion retailer in leasing space at 1021 State St.

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | October 7, 2010 | 2:24 p.m.

Retailer Blue Eyed Girl, based in Orange County, plans to open its first boutique in Santa Barbara’s fashion district next month.

The company has leased 2,500 square feet at 1021 State St., according to Radius Group General Manager Brian Johnson.

Johnson and Bob Tuler of Radius represented the building’s owner. Brad Frohling of Radius represented Blue Eyed Girl.

“This is another great example of how State Street is showing signs of recovery,” Johnson said in a news release. “We’ve seen a more than 40 percent increase in leasing activity in the downtown retail market this year. In the first quarter of 2010, there were six spaces in the 1000 block of State for lease. Today there is one. Blue Eyed Girl is going to be a great fit for the area.”

Blue Eyed Girl describes its products as “where bohemian-chic meets romantic flirty.” The Santa Barbara store will represent its fourth location, with other shops in San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente and Laguna Beach.

The shops sell products ranging from “ultra-soft tees to premium denim, dresses, tops, shoes, boots and accessories,” according to company officials.

The products are created by emerging designers from Los Angeles to Europe, including William Rast, Gypsy 05, Free People, Michelle Jonas, Saivana, Michael Stars, Odd Molly and Desigual.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 