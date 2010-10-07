Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Coalition to Host School Board Candidates Debate

Oct. 14 forum in the Faulkner Gallery is open to the public

By Gina Perry | October 7, 2010 | 4:06 p.m.

The nonpartisan, parent and community coalition Parents for Excellence in Public Schools will host a debate of the four candidates vying for two available seats on the Santa Barbara school board at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

This inaugural debate is free to the public.

The candidates — S. Monique Limon, Kate Parker, Dean Nevins and Loren Mason — will debate topics including teacher effectiveness, grade-level literacy, facility health concerns and school board accountability. The debate will include an “open mic” opportunity for the public to ask questions, and the candidates will remain after the debate for a public meet-and-greet.

The school board oversees the Santa Barbara School District’s elementary schools, four junior high schools and three high schools, including Goleta Valley Junior High School and Dos Pueblos High School.

The board controls curriculum, budgets, union contracts, the school calendar, and the construction and closing of schools. Members serve four-year terms.

The Oct. 14 debate will be moderated by Mark Pomerantz, M.D. Jean Blois, former member of the Goleta school board and former mayor of Goleta, will emcee the debate.

— Gina Perry represents Parents for Excellence in Public Schools.

