Congressional Candidate John Hager to Host Town Hall Meeting in Santa Maria

John Hager, an independent candidate for the 23rd Congressional District, will host a town hall meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 Tunnel St. in Santa Maria.
Hager said the other candidates for the seat — Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Capps, Libertarian Darrell Stafford and Republican Tom Watson — have been invited.
The event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 805.966.2018 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).